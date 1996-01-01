1. A Review of General Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of structures:
These depict two valid resonance structures. Show the formation of the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism on the structure on the right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D