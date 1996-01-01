10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the major products formed during the reactions given below? Also, provide their stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. cycloheptene + KMnO4/H2O (cold, dilute)
b. cycloheptene + peroxyacetic acid in diethyl ether, followed by H2O/H+
a. cis-1,2-cycloheptanediol
b. trans-1,2-cycloheptanediol
a. trans-1,2-cycloheptanediol
b. cis-1,2-cycloheptanediol
a. trans-1,2-cycloheptanediol
b. trans-1,2-cycloheptanediol
a. cis-1,2-cycloheptanediol
b. cis-1,2-cycloheptanediol
