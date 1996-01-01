15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Spectroscopy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the 1H-NMR spectrum you would expect for propan-2-one. How reliable is the "15 to 20 times as large" rule of thumb in predicting the carbon chemical shifts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Using the 15-20 rule, the chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 31.5-42 ppm. The actual chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 30.8 ppm. So the rule works fairly well.
B
Using the 15-20 rule, the chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 15.9-21 ppm. The actual chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 30.8 ppm. So the rule doesn't work.
C
Using the 15-20 rule, the chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 108-144 ppm. The actual chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 30.8 ppm. So the rule doesn't work.
D
Using the 15-20 rule, the chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 144-192 ppm. The actual chemical shift for the methyl carbon is about 30.8 ppm. So the rule works fairly well.