1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some pairs of structures are given at the end of the question. Recognize each of these pairs as different entities or resonance forms of the same compound.
Some pairs of structures are given at the end of the question. Recognize each of these pairs as different entities or resonance forms of the same compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Different compounds, b. Resonance forms, c. Different compounds
B
All of the given pairs represent resonance forms.
C
a. Resonance forms, b. Resonance forms, c. Different compounds
D
a. Resonance forms, b. Different compounds, c. Different compounds