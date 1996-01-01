20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Naming Esters
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Naming Esters
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write IUPAC names for the following carboxylic acid derivatives. If possible, write common names too.
Write IUPAC names for the following carboxylic acid derivatives. If possible, write common names too.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: IUPAC Name: phenyl methanoate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: phenyl ethanoate
Common Name: phenyl acetate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: phenyl ethanoate
Common Name: phenyl acetate
B
A: IUPAC Name: phenyl methanoate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: propyl ethanoate Common Name: propyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: propyl ethanoate Common Name: propyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate
C
A: IUPAC Name: phenyl methanoate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate
Common Name: phenyl formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate
D
A: IUPAC Name: benzene methanoate
Common Name: benzene formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate
Common Name: benzene formate
B: IUPAC Name: isopropyl ethanoate
Common Name: isopropyl acetate
C: IUPAC Name: benzyl ethanoate
Common Name: benzyl acetate