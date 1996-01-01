12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A good way to synthesize a symmetrical ether like dipropyl ether is to heat an alcohol with sulfuric acid. Explain why it is not recommended to synthesize an unsymmetrical ether such as butyl isopropyl ether in this manner.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because it involves two different alcohols that would produce three different ethers with a low yield of the desired ether.
B
Because it involves two different alcohols that would produce two different ethers with a high yield of the desired ether.
C
Because it involves two different alcohols that would produce three different ethers with a high yield of the desired ether.
D
Because it involves two different alcohols that would produce two different ethers with with a low yield of the desired ether.