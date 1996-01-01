5. Chirality
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following compounds. Draw the mirror image of each structure and label them as chiral or achiral. Also, label the pair representing enantiomers.
a. trans-1,2-dibromocyclopentane
b. cis-1,2-dibromocyclopentane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a.) A pair of identical molecules, both achiral.
B
(a.) A pair of enantiomers, both chiral.
(b.) A pair of identical molecules, both achiral
C
(a.) A pair of identical molecules, both achiral.
(b.) A pair of enantiomers, both chiral.
D
(a.) A pair of enantiomers, both chiral.
(b.) A pair of enantiomers, both chiral.
