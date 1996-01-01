13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Deuterated organic compounds are useful in kinetic studies of chemical reactions and in metabolic studies of pharmaceutical drugs. Reducing a carbonyl compound using a deuterated reducing agent, such as NaBD4, is one of the many ways of producing deuterated organic compounds. Using NaBD4 and D2O as sources of deuterium, devise a plan for the synthesis of the following compound.
C6H5CHDOD
