Deuterated organic compounds are useful in kinetic studies of chemical reactions and in metabolic studies of pharmaceutical drugs. Reducing a carbonyl compound using a deuterated reducing agent, such as NaBD 4 , is one of the many ways of producing deuterated organic compounds. Using NaBD 4 and D 2 O as sources of deuterium, devise a plan for the synthesis of the following compound.

C 6 H 5 CHDOD