4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the correct name of the following by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Using the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.]
3-methyl-5-ethylheptane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2-ethyl-4-methylheptane
B
3-methyl-4-ethylheptane
C
3-ethyl-3-methylheptane
D
3-ethyl-5-methylheptane