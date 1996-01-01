15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the cis and trans isomers of the given alkene show no coupling between the a and c, as well as between the b and c protons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is no coupling between a and c and between b and c protons because they are both too near to each other.
B
There is no coupling between a and c and between b and c protons because they are 6 and 4 pi bonds away from each other, respectively.
C
There is no coupling between a and c and between b and c protons because they are 4 and 6 sigma bonds away from each other, respectively.
D
There is no coupling between a and c and between b and c protons because they are 4 and 6 pi bonds away from each other, respectively.