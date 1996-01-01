5. Chirality
Chirality
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following synthesis is carried out with Grignard reagent containing the radioactive carbon (14C) to get the isomers shown here. Predict will the final product be chiral or achiral, If we perform the same synthesis without using any 14C labeled substrate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will not occur.
B
Product will be racemic.
C
Product will be chiral.
D
Product will be achiral.