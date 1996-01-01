5. Chirality
Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given pair of molecules, determine the following:
(i) If identical or different in terms of physical properties.
(ii) Isometric relationship between X and Y.
(iii) Absolute configuration of each stereocenter.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Different (ii) Diastereomers (iii) X = S; Y = R
B
(i) Identical (ii) Identical (iii) X = R; Y = R
C
(i) Different (ii) Enantiomers (iii) X = S; Y = S
D
(i) Identical (ii) Enantiomers (iii) X = S; Y = R