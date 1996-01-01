19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Hydrates
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition Hydrates
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can the hydration of aldehydes and ketones also be catalyzed by a base instead of an acid? Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the reaction can be catalyzed using a base because no group needs to leave after the nucleophile attack.
B
No, the reaction can not be catalyzed using a base because aldehydes or ketones are sensitive toward bases.
C
Yes, the reaction can be catalyzed using a base because the mechanism starts with the deprotonation of the aldehyde or ketone.
D
No, the reaction can not be catalyzed using a base because the mechanism must start with the protonation of the carbonyl carbon.