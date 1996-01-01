17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Heterocycles
17. Aromaticity Aromatic Heterocycles
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following molecule is aromatic or not. If the molecule is aromatic, determine the value for n in Hückel's rule. If not, explain your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
Identify whether the following molecule is aromatic or not. If the molecule is aromatic, determine the value for n in Hückel's rule. If not, explain your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecule is aromatic, and n = 4.
B
The molecule is aromatic, and n = 1.
C
The molecule is not aromatic because the molecule is not planar.
D
The molecule is not aromatic because not all of the atoms in the ring used their p orbitals.