6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dehydrogenation of ethane (CH3−CH3) to ethene (CH2=CH2) has ΔH° = +136 kJ/mol (+32.5 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +120 J/kelvin-mol (+28.7 cal/kelvin-mol). Calculate the value of ΔG° for the reaction at room temperature. Is the reaction favored or disfavored?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∆Gº = +36 kJ/mol (+8.6 kcal/mol)
The reaction is favored.
B
∆Gº = +100 kJ/mol (+23.9 kcal/mol)
The reaction is disfavored.
C
∆Gº = +136 kJ/mol (+32.5 kcal/mol)
The reaction is favored.
D
∆Gº = +156 kJ/mol (+37.3 kcal/mol)
The reaction is disfavored.
