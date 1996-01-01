The dehydrogenation of ethane (CH 3 −CH 3 ) to ethene (CH 2 =CH 2 ) has ΔH° = +136 kJ/mol (+32.5 kcal/mol) and ΔS° = +120 J/kelvin-mol (+28.7 cal/kelvin-mol). Calculate the value of ΔG° for the reaction at room temperature. Is the reaction favored or disfavored?