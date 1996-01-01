8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the stronger nucleophile in ethanol?
- CH3CH2O− (ethanolate) or CH3CH2OH (ethanol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethanol is the stronger nucleophile.
B
Ethanolate is the stronger nucleophile.
C
Both nucleophiles have the same strength.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.