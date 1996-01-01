11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rationalize the ranking of the following ethers according to their ability to form explosive peroxides.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ether (a) has the most hindered oxygen
Ether(b) has a less hindered oxygen
Ether (c) has the least hindered oxygen
Ether (d) lacks any hydrogen at the α-carbons
B
Ether (a) forms the most stable radical
Ether(b) forms a less stable radical
Ether (c) forms the least stable radical
The lone pairs of oxygen in ether (d) are in conjugation with the phenyl groups
C
Ether (a) forms the most stable radical
Ether(b) forms a less stable radical
Ether (c) forms the least stable radical
Ether (d) lacks any hydrogen at the α-carbons
D
None of these