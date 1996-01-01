9. Alkenes and Alkynes
POCl3 Dehydration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alcohols can undergo dehydration when they are mixed with phosphorus oxychloride (POCl3) in pyridine. In the reaction between an alcohol and phosphorus oxychloride, the alcohol displaces a chloride ion from phosphorus to give an alkyl dichlorophosphate ester. The dichlorophosphate ester then reacts with pyridine base to give an E2 elimination.
Suggest a mechanism for the dehydration of cyclopentanol by POCl3 in pyridine.
