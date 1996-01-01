Alcohols can undergo dehydration when they are mixed with phosphorus oxychloride (POCl 3 ) in pyridine. In the reaction between an alcohol and phosphorus oxychloride, the alcohol displaces a chloride ion from phosphorus to give an alkyl dichlorophosphate ester. The dichlorophosphate ester then reacts with pyridine base to give an E2 elimination.

Suggest a mechanism for the dehydration of cyclopentanol by POCl 3 in pyridine.



