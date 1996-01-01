6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the given electrophilic addition reactions would you expect to be more selective toward the carbocation formation? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (I) is more exothermic and hence more selective for carbocation formation
B
Reaction (II) is more exothermic and hence more selective for carbocation formation
C
Reaction (I) is more endothermic and hence more selective for carbocation formation
D
Reaction (II) is more endothermic and hence more selective for carbocation formation