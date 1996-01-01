16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
16. Conjugated Systems Diels-Alder Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though the methyl group does not donate by resonance, the given reaction exhibits the same regiochemistry. Explain this result.
Even though the methyl group does not donate by resonance, the given reaction exhibits the same regiochemistry. Explain this result.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A methyl group is an electron-withdrawing group.
B
The methyl group donates electrons through the rotation of the bonds.
C
The methyl group donates electrons by losing one of its hydrogens.
D
The methyl group donates electrons through an inductive effect.