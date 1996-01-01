15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Below are characteristic proton NMR signals for each of the four structures. Each has the molecular formula C6H12O2. Match the correct proton NMR signals with their corresponding structure.
(I) 3H triplet at 1.1 ppm and 2H quartet at 2.3 ppm
(II) 6H doublet at 0.9 ppm and 3H singlet at 3.7 ppm
(III) 6H doublet at 0.9 ppm and 1H broad singlet at 11.0 ppm
(IV) 3H singlet at 2.3 ppm and 1H broad singlet at 3.6 ppm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a-(IV), b-(II), c-(I), d-(III)
B
a-(III), b-(I), c-(II), d-(IV)
C
a-(III), b-(II), c-(I), d-(IV)
D
a-(I), b-(II), c-(III), d-(IV)