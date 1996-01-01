17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Heterocycles
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of these heterocyclic compounds are aromatic? Explain your answer briefly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compounds (a), (c), (d) and (i) are aromatic because they don't have any elements of unsaturation.
B
Compounds (b), (e), (f) and (k) are aromatic because they all have a planar structure, cyclic π system, and 8 pi electrons.
C
Compounds (b), (e), (g), (h) and (j) are aromatic because they all have a planar structure, cyclic π system, and 6 pi electrons.
D
Compounds (b), (e), (f), (g), (h), (j) and (k) are aromatic because they all have a planar structure, cyclic π system, and 6 or 10 pi electrons.