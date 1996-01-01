18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A substitution reaction where hydrogen (H) is replaced with chlorine (Cl) is shown below. What ratio of products A, B, and C would you anticipate, given a random statistical distribution and no knowledge of the mechanism of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1:3:1
B
1:2:2
C
2:2:1
D
1:2:1