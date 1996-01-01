26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dimethylallyl diphosphate isomerase binds to DMADP as a result of electrostatic interactions between the diphosphate of DMADP and the active site amino acid residues. Describe the properties of the active site that allow it to hold DMADP in place so that the enzymatic reactions can proceed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The positively charged groups in the active site amino acid residue allow it to hold DMADP in place.
B
The hydrophobic groups in the active site amino acid residue allow it to hold DMADP in place.
C
The negatively charged groups in the active site amino acid residue allow it to hold DMADP in place.
D
The carbonyl groups in the active site amino acid residue allow it to hold DMADP in place.