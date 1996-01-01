16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In repurifying 2,5-dimethyl-2,5-dihydrofuran, cyclohexane is needed. Instead of cyclohexane, freshly distilled cyclohexadiene is used. Would there be repurification?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because there is a Diels-Alder reaction.
B
No, because there is no reaction.
C
No, because there is a Diels-Alder reaction.
D
Yes, because there is a sigmatropic rearrangement.