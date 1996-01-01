19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why acetals are used as a carbonyl-protecting group against nucleophilic reagents.
Because the alkoxy groups hinder the incoming nucleophiles, acetals do not react with nucleophilic reagents and thus can be used as protecting group.
Because alkoxy is a very poor leaving group, acetals do not react with nucleophilic reagents and thus can be used as protecting group.
Because the acetal carbon is itself very nucleophilic, they do not react with nucleophilic reagents and thus can be used as protecting group.
Because the alkyl chain hinders the incoming nucleophiles, acetals do not react with nucleophilic reagents and thus can be used as protecting group.