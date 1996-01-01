4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the substituents on the nine carbon chain shown below,
(I) (ii)
Provide the common name and IUPAC name of the substituents.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)
common name: sec-butyl
IUPAC name: 1-methylpropyl
(ii)
common name: tert-pentyl
IUPAC name: 1,1-methylpropyl
B
(i)
common name: sec-propyl
IUPAC name: 1-methylpropyl
(ii)
common name: tert-butyl
IUPAC name: 1,1-methylpropyl
C
(i)
common name: sec-propyl
IUPAC name: 1-ethylethyl
(ii)
common name: tert-butyl
IUPAC name: 1-ethyl-1-methylethyl
D
(i)
common name: sec-butyl
IUPAC name: 1-ethylethyl
(ii)
common name: tert-pentyl
IUPAC name: 1-ethyl-1-methylethyl