6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclopentene undergoes the following light-promoted reaction in the presence of a small amount of bromine.
(i) Write the structure of the rate-limiting transition state.
(ii) Determine which intermediate most closely resembles the rate-limiting transition state based on Hammond's postulate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D