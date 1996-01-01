12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid-catalyzed condensation is impractical for the synthesis of the unsymmetrical ether shown below. Explain why this is true.
isopropyl propyl ether, (CH3)2CH−O−CH2CH2CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The acid-catalyzed condensation requires a strong acid, which is not commercially available.
B
The acid-catalyzed condensation produces a mixture of ethers with similar boiling points, which makes it difficult to isolate the desired product.
C
The acid-catalyzed condensation gives a high yield of the product, which is undesirable.
D
The acid-catalyzed condensation gives water-insoluble products, which is undesirable.