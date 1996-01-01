12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Silyl Ether Protecting Groups
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show which bonds are broken and which bonds are formed during the following reaction. Also, indicate whether each of these bonds is a σ bond or a π bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Broken: O—H σ bond of the alcohol and Si—Cl σ bond of the silyl ether
Formed: O—Si σ bond of the chlorotrimethylsilane and H—N σ bond of the triethylamine
B
Broken: O—H σ bond of the alcohol and Si—Cl σ bond of the chlorotrimethylsilane
Formed: O—Si σ bond of the silyl ether and H—N σ bond of the triethylamine
C
Broken: O—Si σ bond of the silyl ether and H—N σ bond of the triethylamine
Formed: O—H σ bond of the alcohol and Si—Cl σ bond of the chlorotrimethylsilane
D
Broken: O—Si σ bond of the chlorotrimethylsilane and H—N σ bond of the triethylamine
Formed: O—H σ bond of the alcohol and Si—Cl σ bond of the silyl ether
