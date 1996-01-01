One Strong and another medium IR absorption at 1650 cm−1 and 1700 cm−1 were observed for an unknown compound with molecular formula C 3 H 3 BrO. The proton NMR spectrum of the compound shows two doublets at 6.7 ppm and 7.3 ppm, respectively, with J = 14 Hz and one singlet at 9.7 ppm. Predict the structure consistent with the above information.