6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In which of the following reactions will ∆S° be the greatest and positive? Assume that all the species are gases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1. A + B <---> 2C + D
2. A + 2C <---> D
B
1. 3A <---> B + C
2. A + 2C <---> D
C
1. A + B <---> 2C + D
2. B + C <---> 3D
D
1. 3A <---> B + C
2. B + C <---> 3D
