51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the reagents that would be required to synthesize (Z)-3-heptene from 3-heptyne.
a. H2 and Pd/C
b. Sodium in liquid ammonia
c. H2 and Lindlar's catalyst
d. Sulfuric acid
