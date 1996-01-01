10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
10. Addition Reactions Dihydroxylation
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
NMM is discarded as a by-product in the process shown below. Propose a solution to make the catalytic cycle more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant.
NMM is discarded as a by-product in the process shown below. Propose a solution to make the catalytic cycle more sustainable while still using NMO as the co-oxidant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The catalytic cycle can be made more sustainable by using NMM as a co-oxidant as well.
B
The catalytic cycle can be made more sustainable by regenerating NMM from NMO using H2SO4.
C
The catalytic cycle can be made more sustainable by regenerating NMM from NMO using H2O2.
D
The catalytic cycle can be made more sustainable by using the diol as a co-oxidant as well.