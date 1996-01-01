20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Optically pure (R)-pentan-2-yl propionate was labeled with oxygen-18 at one of the oxygen atoms as shown in the structure below.
Propose a mechanism for the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound showing the stereochemistry of the product. Also, show which of the product will have the oxygen-18 labeled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D