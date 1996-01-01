10. Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why, when utilizing a terminal alkene, is it not required to display the relative stereochemical outcome of the product in the reaction below?
The product will have two (2) stereocenters, on both carbons on the vicinal diol.
The product is already a racemic mixture.
The product will only have one (1) stereocenter, on only one carbon on the vicinal diol.
The relative stereochemical outcome is not important in this reaction.