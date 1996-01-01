1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
1. A Review of General Chemistry Resonance Structures
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following pair of structures depict two valid resonance structures. Illustrate the formation of the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism on the structure on the right.
The following pair of structures depict two valid resonance structures. Illustrate the formation of the structure on the left by adding an arrow-pushing formalism on the structure on the right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D