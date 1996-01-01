15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False. The two signals seen in the 1H NMR spectrum of [18]annulene are caused by the hydrogen atoms that protrude into the center of the compound's ring, accounting for the signal downfield of the TMS signal, and hydrogens that protrude out, accounting for the signal upfield of the TMS signal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False