Carbon NMR
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The 13C NMR spectrum of compound A, which has the chemical formula C3H7Br, exhibits two signals. Compound B, an isomer of compound A, exhibits three signals. A triplet is located farthest downfield in the proton-coupled mode. Identify the substances A and B.
A
Compound A: 1-bromopropane;
Compound B: 2-bromopropane
B
Compound A: 2-bromopropane;
Compound B: 1-bromopropane
C
Compound A: 1-bromobutane;
Compound B: 2-bromobutane
D
Compound A: 2-bromobutane;
Compound B: 1-bromobutane
