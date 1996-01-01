10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
10. Addition Reactions Addition Reaction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
We often repeat the same steps when performing synthetic analysis to produce the desired product. To see this in action, use the alkynide synthesis to determine how the following aldehyde is produced, starting with an organic molecule with three or fewer carbons.
We often repeat the same steps when performing synthetic analysis to produce the desired product. To see this in action, use the alkynide synthesis to determine how the following aldehyde is produced, starting with an organic molecule with three or fewer carbons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D