16. Conjugated Systems
Drawing Molecular Orbitals
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The orbital arrangement of the central carbon atom of an allene holds the two ends of the molecule at right angles to each other.
(i) Draw the appropriate orbital diagram of the following allene derivative. Explain why the two ends of the molecule are perpendicular.
(ii) Write the structures of the two enantiomers of hexa-2,3-diene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): The central carbon is sp hybridized. It makes two pi bonds with two p orbitals. Because the p orbitals must be perpendicular to each other, groups on the ends of the allene system are forced to be perpendicular.
B
(i): The central carbon is sp2 hybridized. It makes one pi bonds using two p orbitals. Because the p orbitals must adopt planar geometry, groups on the ends of the allene system are forced to be perpendicular.
C
(i): The central carbon is sp hybridized. It makes two pi bonds with two p orbitals. Because the p orbitals must be perpendicular to each other, groups on the ends of the allene system are forced to be perpendicular.
D
(i): The central carbon is sp2 hybridized. It makes one pi bonds using two p orbitals. Because the p orbitals must adopt planar geometry, groups on the ends of the allene system are forced to be perpendicular.