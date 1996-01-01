Organic Chemistry Reactions Practice Problems
Consider the following reaction:
Identify this reaction as one of the following three types:
Consider the following reaction:
Identify this reaction as one of the following three types:
Consider the following reaction:
Identify this reaction as one of the following three types:
Consider the following reaction:
Identify this reaction as one of the following three types:
Identify whether the following reaction is an example of substitution, elimination, or neither. Recognize the nucleophiles and/or leaving groups involved in this reaction (if any).
a. CH3—CH(Br)—CH2(Br) + KI → CH3—CH=CH2 + IBr + KBr
Classify the given reaction as elimination or substitution. Also, point out the nucleophile or leaving group (if any).
Determine the stronger base between (i) and (ii). Rationalize your choice using the concept of element effect.
Choose the stronger base between 1 and 2. Justify your choice without the use of p Ka values.
Choose the stronger acid between cyclohexylmethanol and cyclomethanethiol. Explain your answer in terms of element effects.
Without knowing the pKa values, identify the least basic structure among the given pair. Justify your choice.
Without knowing the pKa values of the following structures, identify the least reactive base among them. Justify your choice.
Without knowing the pKa values, identify the more acidic member among the following pair. Justify your choice.
Without knowing the pKa values of the following structures, identify the more reactive base among them. Justify your choice.
Explain why triazole (p Ka = 10.2) is a stronger acid compared to pyrazole (p Ka = 14.2).