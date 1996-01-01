Oxidizing and Reducing Agents Practice Problems
Is the reaction shown below a redox reaction? If so, which compounds underwent oxidation and reduction?
Consider the following reaction. Based on the changes in the molecule, is the reaction oxidation or reduction?
Classify the given reaction of 1-( p-tolyl)ethan-1-one with the reagents below as oxidation or reduction.
Classify the conversion of chlorocyclohexane to cyclohexene as oxidation or reduction.
What is the oxidation state of palladium in tetra(cyclopenta-1,3-dien-1-yl)palladium?
Assign oxidation numbers and identify if the given chemical reaction is redox or not.
Find the oxidation number of each indicated atom and determine which step is the oxidation step.
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If so, which molecules underwent oxidation and reduction?
Is the reaction shown below a redox reaction? If so, which compounds were reduced and oxidized?
Is the reaction shown below a redox reaction? If so, which compounds underwent oxidation and reduction?
<IMAGE>
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If so, which compounds were reduced and oxidized?
For the given reaction, use oxidation numbers to determine if it is a redox reaction.
For the reaction shown below, use oxidation numbers to decide if it is a redox reaction.
Predict the major product of the reaction given below. Is this an oxidation reaction or a reduction reaction?
Draw the major product of the reaction given below. Is this an oxidation reaction or a reduction reaction?
Draw the structure of the major product in the reaction given below. Is this an oxidation reaction or a reduction reaction?
Lipoamide is an intermediate of the TCA cycle and is found attached to some proteins.
a. Is lipoamide a weak reducing agent or a weak oxidizing agent? Show the structures of its reduced and oxidized forms.
b. Show how lipoamide combines with pyruvic acid (2-oxopropanoic acid) to form acetyl lipoamide.
c. Complete the equation given below to show the oxidation of an aldehyde by lipoamide.