15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist observes a doublet with a coupling constant (J) value of 6.6 Hz and a chemical shift (δ) about 3.00 ppm in the NMR spectrum of a compound measured using a 60.0-MHz spectrometer.
(i) If the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer, what would the chemical shift (δ) be?
(ii) What would the splitting value J be if the spectrum is taken using a 300-MHz spectrometer?
(iii) How many Hz from the TMS peak is this signal in the 60.0-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 15 ppm
(ii): 33 Hz
(iii): 60 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 60.0 MHz spectrum.
300 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 300 MHz spectrum.
B
(i): 0.60 ppm
(ii): 1.3 Hz
(iii): 60 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 60.0 MHz spectrum.
300 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 300 MHz spectrum.
C
(i): 15 ppm
(ii): 33 Hz
(iii): 180 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 60.0 MHz spectrum.
900 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 300 MHz spectrum.
D
(i): 3.0 ppm
(ii): 6.6 Hz
(iii): 180 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 60.0 MHz spectrum.
900 Hz downfield from TMS signal in the 300 MHz spectrum.
