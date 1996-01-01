15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spectrometry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Mass Spectrometry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compound labeled with the O-18 isotope of oxygen. When this compound is hydrolyzed using either aqueous acid or base, the O-18 label ends up with the resulting alcohol.
Explain how you would experimentally confirm the presence of the O-18 label in the alcohol. Note that O-18 is not radioactive.
Consider the following compound labeled with the O-18 isotope of oxygen. When this compound is hydrolyzed using either aqueous acid or base, the O-18 label ends up with the resulting alcohol.
Explain how you would experimentally confirm the presence of the O-18 label in the alcohol. Note that O-18 is not radioactive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can be confirmed using UV spectroscopy.
B
It can be confirmed using mass spectrometry.
C
It can be confirmed using IR spectroscopy.