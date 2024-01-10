5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Identify the relationship between the pair of molecules.
(ii) Are the following compounds expected to have different physical properties?
(iii) Identify the absolute configuration of each stereocenter.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Identical
(ii) No, the compounds are not expected to have different physical properties.
B
(i) Diastereomers
(ii) No, the compounds are not expected to have different physical properties.
C
(i) Constitutional isomers
(ii) Yes, the compounds are expected to have different physical properties.
D
(i) Enantiomers
(ii) Yes, the compounds are expected to have different physical properties.