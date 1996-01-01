5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
5. Chirality Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A deuterated compound was used in the given reaction. Explain why it is utilized.
A deuterated compound was used in the given reaction. Explain why it is utilized.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The product and reaction would be different, making the sigmatropic rearrangement not detectable.
B
The product and reaction would be identical, making the sigmatropic rearrangement not detectable.
C
The product and reaction would be identical, making the sigmatropic rearrangement detectable.
D
The product and reaction would be different, making the sigmatropic rearrangement detectable.