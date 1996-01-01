15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are sextet, doublet, and triplet.
B
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are triplet, doublet, and singlet.
C
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are singlet, doublet, and triplet.
D
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are septet, triplet, and doublet.