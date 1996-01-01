15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Practice
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
Describe the expected 1H NMR spectrum and indicate the relative position of the signals for the given compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are triplet, doublet, quartet, and doublet.
B
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are multiplet, triplet, multiplet, and doublet.
C
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are multiplet, triplet, doublet, and multiplet.
D
From left to right, the signals that will appear in the NMR are doublet, quartet, triplet, and doublet.