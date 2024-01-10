12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Thiol Reactions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thiols have a tendency to undergo dimerization by forming a disulfide bond, a reaction that hair stylists utilize to create permanent curls in hair. What reagent could be used to perform this transformation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mild oxidizing agent
B
Mild reducing agent
C
Strong oxidizing agent
D
Strong reducing agent